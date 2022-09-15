USMNT Fans Share Disappointed Reactions to New Nike World Cup Kits

USMNT fans share disappointed reactions to new World Cup kits originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Americans have waited eight years to see the U.S. men’s national team compete on the World Cup stage. While they are eager to see the team on the pitch, they were let down by what the team will be wearing at the competition.

The USMNT showed off its new kits for the 2022 World Cup, courtesy of Nike, on Thursday. The home kit is mostly a plain white jersey, while the away jersey features a tie-dye background:

Ready for the big stage. 🇺🇸#USMNT x @nikefootball — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) September 15, 2022

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Fans had seen the look through internet leaks. One fan even went as far as to start an online petition to get Nike and the USMNT to change their kits ahead of an official reveal.

However, supporters were overwhelmingly disappointed to find out that those looks were the real deal:

So @nike had 8 years come out with a kit concept for all of us to wear proudly and you went with the training kit for clubs? @usmnt Please move to @adidas #Tripping #FOH pic.twitter.com/PBs0V2sKax — PappaVision (@pappavision) September 15, 2022

Their faces say it all 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/S6zmwk6PY9 — Connor Beaupre (@youngbeaups) September 15, 2022

I love how Nike's #USMNT promo has Tyler Adams not wanting to be seen in the kit, then just declaring 'it is what it is' 😅 pic.twitter.com/lLBa2B4JTA — Chris Smith (@CJSmith91) September 15, 2022

Cool. You gave us PSGs warmup kits and slapped a crest on it. Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/ZdrsTHh4uw — Jim Jamison (@JimmyCutlets) September 15, 2022

usmnt fans: bring back the waldo jerseys! they were unique and identifiable!

nike: no

fans: the bomb pops! we still wear them in the stands

nike: no

fans: sash?

nike: no

fans: fine. let's just keep the dazzle camo

nike: blue tie-dye

fans: but that's worse!

nike: no, THIS is pic.twitter.com/XYWZJXWI8h — Matt Ufford (@mattufford) September 15, 2022

While some fans insisted that the USMNT switch from Nike to another jersey provider, others took it upon themselves to create a new look for the squad. A few of the concept jerseys were legitimate attempts to give the team a better look, while others went a different route:

I saw the USMNT kit leaks a while back and decided to design the proper set. Waldos at home, Stars on the road, and the special black & gold Declaration of Independence kit for the WC final. pic.twitter.com/faN3EAsnnB — Chris Bunn (@ChrisBunn21) September 15, 2022

with the USMNT kits being announced today, I thought I’d share my kit concept design for the 2022 World Cup @Nike @nikefootball @USMNT pic.twitter.com/APhX4eyRI0 — Sean Cornely (@scornely_) September 15, 2022

Concept @USMNT World Cup 2022 Kits

Features a Home, Away, and Alternate Jersey design pic.twitter.com/1BXH91weHj — Baconator (@vapourwaver) September 7, 2022

Would rock this instead 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/PkdW7faqnt — Resurge The Spike ATL ⚽️🔴⚫️ #BOCAOUT (@ResurgeSpikeATL) September 15, 2022



The USMNT will wear the new Nike kits on the field for the first time during a pair of friendlies later in September. The team begins World Cup play in Qatar on Nov. 21 with a Group B match against Wales.