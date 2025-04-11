CONCACAF releases Gold Cup schedule, US to play in Arlington this summer

The United States will open the CONCACAF Gold Cup against Trinidad and Tobago on June 15 in San Jose, California, play Saudi Arabia four days later in Austin, Texas, and close first-round play in Group D against Haiti on June 22 in Arlington.

CONCACAF announced the match schedule on Friday, a day after the draw.

The U.S. has won its group in 16 of 17 Gold Cups, including a second-place finish to Panama in 2011. Its group stage record is 40 wins, one loss, and five draws.

These will be the last competitive matches for U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino’s team before its World Cup opener on June 12, 2026.

Sending a second-string team for the second straight Gold Cup, the U.S. lost a 2023 semifinal to Panama on penalty kicks.

Defending Gold Cup champion Mexico will play the opener of the biennial championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean against the Dominican Republic on June 14 at Inglewood, California. Four days later, it will meet Suriname at Arlington and close its Group A play against Costa Rica on June 22 at Las Vegas.

Canada will start Group B against Honduras on June 17 at Vancouver, British Columbia, play Curaçao four days later at Houston and close the first round against El Salvador on June 24 at Houston.

Panama will begin Group C against Guadeloupe on June 16 at Carson, California, face Guatemala four days later at Austin and close the first round against Jamaica on June 24 at Austin.

The tournament will be played at the same time as the FIFA Club World Cup, which FIFA has given priority to players. Gold Cup matches will be played at 14 stadiums in 11 areas, avoiding the Eastern seaboard.

Mexico has won nine Gold Cups and the U.S. seven. Canada won in 2000.