Urban Meyer's Wife Addresses His Bar Dancing Controversy: ‘We Are All Sinners'

Sticking by her man: The wife of one NFL coach is speaking out about his self-professed "stupid" conduct.

In a widely circulated video, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was seen at a bar in Ohio (reportedly his own Urban Chophouse in Columbus), as a woman appeared to dance and grind against him.

The team's owner, Shad Khan, called him out and wrote on social media that "his conduct last weekend was inexcusable."

Meyer, 57, said at a press conference that he apologized to the team and the staff "for being a distraction," according to NBC Sports. "It was stupid. So I explained everything that happened. And owned it. And, you know, just stupid. I should not have put myself in that kind of position."

His wife, Shelley Meyer, initially joked about his going out without her. On Friday, Oct. 1, she responded to a picture of her husband in front of a crystal chandelier at the bar.

At the time, she wrote, "Meanwhile, I am babysitting" and added the hashtags #MyChoice and #BuddyDeservedANightOut.

However, Shelley Meyer addressed the scandal on Oct. 7, after the video, in which Urban Meyer was wearing the same pink polo, came to light. She shared a written statement before permanently logging off Twitter.

"This will be my last post on Twitter," she began. "Frankly, I don't need the hate, vitriol, slander, trash that will @ me (this has never stopped anyway)."

She appeared to forgive her husband for his actions, saying, "We all make mistakes-we are all sinners. If you think you aren't? Then cast the first stone."

Shelley Meyer then thanked those who had stood by her side through the situation. "To my wonderful followers/friends: THANK YOU. For your love, support, friendship, laughs-I will miss this the most. I love you ALL and wish God's blessings on you. Thank you," she wrote, adding #FaithFamilyFootballFlamingos.

The team's owner said he "addressed" the matter with Urban Meyer privately as well. "I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver," he said.

After the Jaguars lost their game in Cincinnati on Thursday, Sept. 30, Urban Meyer didn't go back to Florida with other members of the team. He said he went to see his grandchildren in Columbus, per NBC.

Urban Meyer was previously a college coach at the University of Florida and Ohio State University, and also helms multiple restaurants, including the Urban Chophouse and Urban Meyer's Pint House.