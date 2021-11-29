College Football

Upsets by North Texas, Others Push Bowl-Eligible Teams to 83

The Mean Green improved their own record to 6-6, becoming one of 83 teams to reach bowl eligibility this season

By Noah Trister

North Texas Mean Green quarterback Austin Aune (2) looks downfield for an open receiver during the game between the North Texas Mean Green and the UTSA Roadrunners on November 27, 2021 at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas.
Matthew Pearce | Icon Sportswire | Getty Images)

North Texas needed to win its final five regular-season games to become bowl eligible. The Mean Green did it — and the last victory was the most noteworthy of the bunch.

North Texas knocked No. 15 UTSA from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 45-23 blowout Saturday. The Mean Green improved their own record to 6-6, becoming one of 83 teams to reach bowl eligibility this season. Old Dominion also reached six victories by closing with a five-game winning streak. The Monarchs beat Charlotte 56-34.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

With enough slots for 82 bowl teams, one eligible team will be left out. For a while, it looked like there might not be enough six-win teams to fill the spots, but the victory by North Texas, along with upset wins by Virginia Tech, Tulsa and LSU, pushed the number higher.

The following teams are bowl eligible:

  • Air Force
  • Alabama
  • Alabama-Birmingham
  • Appalachian State
  • Arizona State
  • Arkansas
  • Army
  • Auburn
  • Ball State
  • Baylor
  • Boise State
  • Boston College
  • BYU
  • Central Florida
  • Central Michigan
  • Cincinnati
  • Clemson
  • Coastal Carolina
  • East Carolina
  • Eastern Michigan
  • Florida
  • Fresno State
  • Georgia
  • Georgia State
  • Houston
  • Iowa
  • Iowa State
  • Kansas State
  • Kent State
  • Kentucky
  • Liberty
  • Louisiana-Lafayette
  • Louisville
  • LSU
  • Marshall
  • Maryland
  • Memphis
  • Miami
  • Miami, Ohio
  • Michigan
  • Michigan State
  • Middle Tennessee
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Mississippi State
  • Missouri
  • North Carolina State
  • North Texas
  • Nevada
  • North Carolina
  • Northern Illinois
  • Notre Dame
  • Ohio State
  • Oklahoma
  • Oklahoma State
  • Old Dominion
  • Oregon
  • Oregon State
  • Penn State
  • Pittsburgh
  • Purdue
  • San Diego State
  • SMU
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas A&M
  • Texas-El Paso
  • Texas Tech
  • Toledo
  • Tulsa
  • UCLA
  • Utah
  • Utah State
  • UTSA
  • Virginia
  • Virginia Tech
  • Wake Forest
  • Washington State
  • Western Kentucky
  • Western Michigan
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

College FootballUNTNorth Texas Mean Greenutsa
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us