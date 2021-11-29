Upsets by North Texas, Others Push Bowl-Eligible Teams to 83

North Texas needed to win its final five regular-season games to become bowl eligible. The Mean Green did it — and the last victory was the most noteworthy of the bunch.

North Texas knocked No. 15 UTSA from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 45-23 blowout Saturday. The Mean Green improved their own record to 6-6, becoming one of 83 teams to reach bowl eligibility this season. Old Dominion also reached six victories by closing with a five-game winning streak. The Monarchs beat Charlotte 56-34.

With enough slots for 82 bowl teams, one eligible team will be left out. For a while, it looked like there might not be enough six-win teams to fill the spots, but the victory by North Texas, along with upset wins by Virginia Tech, Tulsa and LSU, pushed the number higher.

The following teams are bowl eligible: