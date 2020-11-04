College Football

UNT, UTEP Football Game Postponed Due to COVID-19 Rescheduled for December

The game was initially scheduled for Oct. 31

The University of North Texas' football game against the University of Texas at El Paso that was postponed after a surge of COVID-19 cases in the West Texas city has been rescheduled.

The game between the Mean Green and the Miners will be played Dec. 12 in El Paso, Conference USA announced Wednesday. It was initially scheduled for Oct. 31.

Cases of the coronavirus in El Paso continued to spike Wednesday, with 3,100 additional cases reported.

"Hospitalizations continue to rise sharply, and unfortunately more people we know will continue to succumb to the complications of this disease," said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, El Paso's city and county health authority.

According to information from the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 997 patients in the region hospitalized with COVID-19 through Wednesday.

