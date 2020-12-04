UNT, UTEP Football Game Moved to Denton Due to COVID-19 Concerns in El Paso

The University of North Texas' football game against UTEP has been moved from the Sun City to Denton due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in El Paso.

The game, originally scheduled for Oct. 31 was moved in early November to Dec. 11. The schools and Conference USA agreed to move the game to Denton.

It will be played Friday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. at Apogee Stadium.

"We are understanding of the situation in El Paso and worked diligently with the UTEP administration to find an amicable solution to play the game," North Texas Athletics Director Wren Baker said in a statement. "We appreciate the cooperation of UTEP and Conference USA because we know what it's like to go several weeks without playing and the difficulties of logistics in trying to play in this uncertain time. We wanted to make every effort to get this game in as long as we could do it safely."

According to the UNT athletic department, the game will be an add-on for North Texas season ticket holders. Single-game tickets will also be available.