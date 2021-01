The University of North Texas says upcoming men's and women's basketball games against Old Dominion are being postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contract tracing within both ODU programs.

The men's teams were to play Friday in Norfolk at 6 p.m. and again Saturday at 5 p.m. while the women's teams were to play Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. in Denton.

UNT said they will work with ODU and Conference USA to reschedule the games.