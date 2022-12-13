UNT Hires Texas Tech Alum Eric Morris as Mean Green's Head Football Coach

Less than 10 days after firing Seth Littrell, the University of North Texas says they've hired Eric Morris to be the next head football coach of the bowl-bound Mean Green.

Morris, 37, is a native of Shallowater, Texas who played receiver at Texas Tech.

After graduation, Morris spent five seasons as the offensive coordinator under Kliff Kingsbury at his alma mater, during which he recruited and coached Patrick Mahomes.

Since leaving Teach in 2017 he spent three seasons as head coach at Incarnate Word in San Antonio and one year as quarterbacks coach for Washington State. It was his second stint in Pullman after serving as the Cougars' receivers coach under the late Mike Leach in 2012.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"I am incredibly honored to be the head football coach at North Texas," Morris said. "As a native Texan, I understand the pride and standard of Mean Green football and I am humbled to be able to lead this storied program."

In a statement, Morris said he and his family are excited to return home and he can't wait to meet his team and get to work.

UNT VP and Director of Athletics Jared Mosley said Morris distinguished himself from a deep pool of candidates hoping to lead the Mean Green.

"We are truly excited to welcome Coach Eric Morris and his family to North Texas," Mosley said in a statement. "From early in our process Eric was able to clearly articulate his vision for UNT and what we can do in the short term to build momentum as we transition to the American Athletic Conference.

North Texas announced on Dec. 4 they'd fired head coach Seth Littrell, who went 44-44 over seven seasons. UNT reached the Conference USA championship this season but lost to UTSA 48-27 on Dec. 2.

The Mean Green finished 2022 with a 7-6 record and earned a berth in the 2022 Frisco Bowl where they'll face the Mountain West's Boise State on Dec. 17. UNT previously announced that 67-year-old defensive coordinator Phil Bennett will serve as the interim head coach for the Frisco Bowl.

For more from UNT on Morris, click here.