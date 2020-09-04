UNT Assistant Football Coach Arrested, Charged With Improper Relationship With Student

An assistant football coach at the University of North Texas has been arrested and charged with two counts of an improper relationship between a student and an educator.

According to Denton County Jail records, Tate Wallis was arrested on Thursday and charged with the two felony offenses.

Wallis has since been released on $20,000 bond.

“We have been made aware of charges brought against a member of our football coaching staff for a matter unrelated to his employment with the university," UNT said in a statement on Thursday. "The employee has been placed on administrative leave and will not be allowed on campus or to participate in any job-related duties while on leave. We have initiated a review of the available information, and we will take appropriate action following completion of the review.”

Before coaching at UNT, Wallis worked as the offensive coordinator at Argyle High School from 2018 to 2019.

Denton County Jail records indicate that the offenses occurred while Wallis was coaching at Argyle between October and December 2019.

The Argyle Independent School District released the following statement Friday:

According to the Denton Record-Chronicle, Wallis also worked as an assistant coach at North Forney High School. Wallis joined the Baylor coaching staff in 2009 and worked under Art Briles until Briles was fired in 2016. UNT coach Seth Littrell hired Wallis to coach the quarterbacks after the 2019 season.

Wallis was the quarterback at Ennis High School, leading the team to a Class 4A state title during his senior year in 2000, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported. Wallis also played football at Southern Methodist University.

UNT is scheduled to open its football season on Saturday at home against Houston Baptist University.