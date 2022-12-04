University of North Texas

University of North Texas Fires Football Coach Seth Littrell

Littrell went 44-44 over seven seasons with the Mean Green

By Associated Press

Bowl-bound North Texas has fired coach Seth Littrell, who went 44-44 over seven seasons.

University president Neal Smatresk said the decision to make the move came after a thorough assessment of the program.

The Mean Green are 7-6 this season after losing 48-27 to UTSA in the Conference USA championship game on Friday night.

Phil Bennett, their defensive coordinator for the past two seasons, was named the team's interim head coach. North Texas plays Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 17.

North Texas also has an interim athletic director after Wren Baker was named as West Virginia's new AD last week.

Smatresk said Jared Mosley, the chief operating officer of UNT athletics, will serve as interim AD. The university is working with a search firm to find Baker's successor.

