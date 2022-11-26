TCU Horned Frogs

Undefeated TCU Hopes to End Perfect Regular Season With Win Against Iowa State

Kickoff against Iowa State is set for 3 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium

By Pat Doney

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Texas Christian University will be rocking on Saturday afternoon as the team and fans prepare for a big game against Iowa State University.

The Horned Frogs hope to put an exclamation point on a perfect regular season. The team is undefeated (11-0) and ranked fourth in the nation as they take on the Cyclones at home in Fort Worth.

TCU is already in the Big 12 Conference title game, but a victory against Iowa State would put a bow on an undefeated regular season.

Head coach Sonny Dykes knows TCU needs to be ready to go against Iowa State even though they're big favorites because so much is on the line.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"You gotta work yourself into a position where you know you do it long enough, and you're consistent enough doing it where people start to go 'OK there may be something real about this' and like I've said many times before, I mean, we don't want to be given anything, we want to earn it"

NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs chats with TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes about the Frogs’ 11-0 start, quarterback Max Duggan’s Heisman hopes and much more.

If TCU can win against Iowa State and then win the Big 12 Conference title, it is almost a lock that the Horned Frogs would be in the College Football Playoff.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

High School Football

Texas HS Football Playoff Schedules & Results – Regional, QF Round

France

France Becomes First Team to Advance to Knockout Stage With Win Over Denmark

The game against Iowa State is the last regular season home game of the season.

And fans are urged to wear purple.

Kickoff against Iowa State is set for 3 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Get updates on what's happening in North Texas to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

TCU Horned FrogsFort WorthCollege FootballTCUBig 12
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us