Undefeated TCU Hopes to End Perfect Regular Season With Win Against Iowa State

Texas Christian University will be rocking on Saturday afternoon as the team and fans prepare for a big game against Iowa State University.

The Horned Frogs hope to put an exclamation point on a perfect regular season. The team is undefeated (11-0) and ranked fourth in the nation as they take on the Cyclones at home in Fort Worth.

TCU is already in the Big 12 Conference title game, but a victory against Iowa State would put a bow on an undefeated regular season.

Head coach Sonny Dykes knows TCU needs to be ready to go against Iowa State even though they're big favorites because so much is on the line.

"You gotta work yourself into a position where you know you do it long enough, and you're consistent enough doing it where people start to go 'OK there may be something real about this' and like I've said many times before, I mean, we don't want to be given anything, we want to earn it"

NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs chats with TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes about the Frogs’ 11-0 start, quarterback Max Duggan’s Heisman hopes and much more.

If TCU can win against Iowa State and then win the Big 12 Conference title, it is almost a lock that the Horned Frogs would be in the College Football Playoff.

The game against Iowa State is the last regular season home game of the season.

And fans are urged to wear purple.

Kickoff against Iowa State is set for 3 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Game Day.



Watch the Horned Frogs take on Iowa State in their last home game of the season at 3 PM on FOX. #GoFrogs #DFWBig12Team pic.twitter.com/b3GqO5uXI9 — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) November 26, 2022