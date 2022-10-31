UIL Strips Duncanville of 2022 6A State Basketball Title Over Ineligible Player

The UIL state executive committee ruled that Duncanville’s boys' basketball team must forfeit all games it played with an ineligible player in the 2021-22 season — including all postseason games and the 6A state championship game, which Duncanville won — at a Monday hearing.

Because of that, Duncanville is stripped of its 2022 6A state championship. Duncanville coach David Peavy was also given a one-year suspension. The program was issued a three-year probation period and a public reprimand.

Less than an hour earlier, the UIL banned Duncanville’s girls' basketball from the playoffs for one season and suspended coach LeJeanna Howard for the rest of this school year following an alleged recruiting violation. The Duncanville boys were not issued a postseason ban.

