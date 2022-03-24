UFC's Conor McGregor Arrested For Dangerous Driving

Conor McGregor is facing legal trouble after recently being arrested for "an incident of dangerous driving" in Ireland.

A rep for the UFC fighter tells E! News in a statement that on March 22, "Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by Gardai [state police force of the Irish Republic] for alleged road traffic violations. He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station."

In a statement to ESPN, spokesperson Sgt. Margaret Flanagan said that a man in his 30s was arrested for "an incident of dangerous driving" in the Palmerstown section of Dublin. According to Flanagan, the man -- whose identity was not revealed by law, the police force does not release the names of those arrested -- was later charged and released on bail "pending an appearance before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date."

E! News has reached out to authorities for comment and has not heard back.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This wouldn't be the first time the 33-year-old Ireland native has gotten in trouble with the law over driving offenses.

In November 2017, McGregor pled guilty to the charge of exceeding the speed limit in South Dublin and was fined $400. The following year, in November 2018, the MMA fighter also pled guilty to speeding in County Kildare, Ireland, and was fined $1,000, in addition to having his driving license suspended for six months.

According to the Irish Independent, the charge of dangerous driving, on conviction, carries a maximum punishment of a fine up to $5,000 or six-months of imprisonment, or both.