UConn Beats San Diego State 76-59 to Win 5th National Championship

UConn took it's double-digit first half lead and held onto it for most of the second half against San Diego State in Houston Monday night.

The Aztecs cut the lead to six with a little more than 7:00 to go in the game.

They took it down to five points before a three-pointer by Jordan Hawkins put UConn up 63-55 with 3:52 to go.

From there, UConn used a 9-0 run to open up the lead to double digits again with under 3:00 to go in the game.

The Huskies finished out the Aztecs behind Adama Sanogo and Tristen Newton 76-59 to win the program's fifth national championship.

It's the team's first since 2014.