March Madness

UCLA Basketball Player Sports Bruins-Themed Hairdo for NCAA Tournament

If the first game is any indication, Logan Cremonesi's hairdo may just prove to be a good-luck charm for the Bruins

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

UCLA forward Logan Cremonesi is representing his school with more than just a uniform during March Madness.

The sophomore walk-on is sporting a UCLA-themed hairdo for the 2023 men's NCAA Tournament. The look features blonde hair with several blue paw prints and the UCLA logo across the back of his head.

After Cremonesi's hairdo was unveiled on social media in the days leading up to the Big Dance, it was introduced to a national TV audience on Thursday night as the No. 2 Bruins faced No. 15 UNC Asheville in the first round.

Mar 16, 2023; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Logan Cremonesi (20) has dyed hair for the game against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs in the second half at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Talk about school spirit.

If the opening game is any indication, Cremonesi's hairdo may just prove to be a good-luck charm for a program looking to win its first national championship since 1995. UCLA jumped out to a 14-0 lead over UNC Asheville and rolled to an 86-53 victory at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Dallas Stars 3 hours ago

Oilers Beat Stars 4-1 Thursday

World Cup 5 hours ago

FIFA Delegation Visiting Arlington as Planning for World Cup 2026 Continues

Up next for the Bruins is a matchup with the West Region's No. 7 seed, Northwestern, on Saturday.

Every year it seems the internet wants the NCAA tournament to expand to more teams. So, we took it to the extreme. This is what March Madness could look like if every eligible D1 team participated.

This article tagged under:

March MadnessNCAA tournamentcollege basketballUCLA
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us