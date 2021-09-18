College Football

UAB Jumps Out Early, Beats North Texas 40-6 in Conference USA Opener

UAB Blazers tight end Gerrit Prince (20) scores a touchdown during the game between the North Texas Mean Green and the UAB Blazers on Sept. 18, 2021 at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas.
Dylan Hopkins threw three touchdown passes and UAB rolled to a 40-6 victory over North Texas on Saturday night in a Conference USA opener.

Hopkins completed 6 of 7 passes for 202 yards with a pair of scoring throws to Gerrit Prince and a 38-yard touchdown pass to Trea Shropshire.

Prince finished with three receptions for 136 yards. He caught a 42-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter, and his 61-yarder made it 24-0 early in the second.

DeWayne McBride and Larry Wooden each had a 1-yard touchdown run for UAB (2-1, 1-0).

DeAndre Torrey had 82 yards rushing on 24 carries for North Texas (1-2, 0-1). Jace Ruder threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Detraveon Brown early in the fourth quarter.

