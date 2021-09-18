UAB Jumps Out Early, Beats North Texas 40-6 in Conference USA Opener

Dylan Hopkins threw three touchdown passes and UAB rolled to a 40-6 victory over North Texas on Saturday night in a Conference USA opener.

Hopkins completed 6 of 7 passes for 202 yards with a pair of scoring throws to Gerrit Prince and a 38-yard touchdown pass to Trea Shropshire.

Prince finished with three receptions for 136 yards. He caught a 42-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter, and his 61-yarder made it 24-0 early in the second.

DeWayne McBride and Larry Wooden each had a 1-yard touchdown run for UAB (2-1, 1-0).

DeAndre Torrey had 82 yards rushing on 24 carries for North Texas (1-2, 0-1). Jace Ruder threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Detraveon Brown early in the fourth quarter.

