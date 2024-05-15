Two fights added to Tyson-Paul undercard for bouts at AT&T Stadium

We now know who will step into the boxing ring at AT&T Stadium before legendary boxer Mike Tyson takes on social media influencer turned boxer Jake Paul on June 20.

It was previously announced that fighters Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) and featherweight champ Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) will also square off in a rematch. The two previously achieved the first-ever sold-out women's headline boxing event at Madison Square Garden where Taylor beat Serrano in a tight split decision.

Now, a day before tickets go on sale at noon on May 16, more of the undercard is taking shape.

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Katie Taylor, Mike Tyson, Jake Paul, and Amanda Serrano attend the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Press Conference at The Apollo Theater on May 13, 2024 in New York City.

H20 SYLVE vs SCHOFIELD

Lightweight prospects H2O Sylve (11-0, 9 KOs) and Floyd "Kid Austin" Schofield (17-0, 12 KOs) are putting their undefeated records on the line to face off in a 10-round bout.

"Being on a card of this magnitude is very important to me," said Schofield. "I've worked super hard to get to fights like these, and now it’s time to show what I got. I step into that ring undefeated, and I will leave undefeated. H2O may doubt me, but he’ll soon realize he is facing an unstoppable force. This is my moment, and I look forward to showing the world what Kid Austin is capable of."

CHAVEZ JR. vs TILL

Mexico’s former WBC middleweight world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (53-6-1, 34 KOs) is making a long-awaited return to the ring in a fight with UK UFC star Darren Till, who is making his professional debut.

“I'm excited to return to the ring after some time off, and I'm motivated and eager to reestablish myself as one of the greats,” said Chavez. “I was the first Mexican middleweight champion in the history of Mexico and want to prove that I can again become a champion. My return to the ring at this historic event is an honor. On Saturday, July 20, I'm going to win by KO and continue my journey.”

During his UFC career, Till had 18 wins, including 10 KOs and two by submission.

“I’m very happy to be a part of this event. Paul vs. Tyson is going to be one of the biggest events of our generation, and to make my professional boxing debut on it is brilliant, said Till. “I’m very happy with my opponent. I’ve been a fan of his father for many years and I’ve been a fan of Chavez Jr. too - he is a great fighter who I respect, but make no mistake about it, I am coming to knock him out in the first round. I am happy with where I am in life, and I am coming to make a statement on July 20th in Texas.”

Organizers said more undercard bouts will be announced at a later date.