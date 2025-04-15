Tyron Smith returns to Dallas to retire with the Cowboys

According to insider reports, Tyron Smith is returning to the Dallas Cowboys to retire.

The team said Tuesday that they were calling for a press conference for Wednesday, at which Smith will make an unspecified announcement.

NFL Network "insider" Ian Rapoport said the 34-year-old will sign a one-day contract with the Cowboys and retire as "one of the organization's all-time greats."

Drafted ninth in 2011, Smith spent 13 seasons in Dallas before playing his final 10 games last year with the New York Jets.

Smith made the Pro Bowl eight times and led the way for the NFL's leading rusher three times, including once for DeMarco Murray and twice for Ezekiel Elliott.