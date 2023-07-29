Two weekends of college baseball added to Globe Life Field next spring, premium tickets on sale

Take yourself out to a ball game. Globe Life Field has added two additional weekends of premier college baseball for the 2024 spring season.

Six additional days of baseball will be showcased from Feb. 23-25, 2024, and March 1-3, 2024. The University of Arkansas, Oklahoma State University, University of Michigan and Oregon State University will all play in Arlington in February.

TCU and Texas A&M will go up against the University of Southern California and Arizona State University in March.

These games are in addition to the previously announced Shriners Children's College showdown with the University of Oklahoma, Texas Tech University, Baylor University, University of Tennessee, and University of Oregon.

Premium passes for the tournament are on sale now. They are $144 for adults and $72 for children. You can purchase them here.

General admission tournament passes and single-day tickets go on sale in the fall. Single-day tickets are $30 and $18 for children.

A portion of every ticket sold benefits Shriners Children's, according to a statement. Shriners Children's provide orthopedic care across North America.

Twenty-one college baseball games will be played at Globe Life Field in 2024. This is the fourth year of the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field.