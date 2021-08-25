Two More Cowboys Players Test Positive for COVID-19, Team Says

Two more Dallas Cowboys players are positive for COVID-19.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the infections Wednesday morning saying safety Domante Kazee and guard Connor Williams were both positive for the virus.

Williams practiced Tuesday, while Kazee was absent because he was being tested.

This brings the number of positive tests to four among Cowboys players; six players are on the COVID-19 list including wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, safety Malik Hooker, and safety Isreal Mukuama. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is also under COVID-19 protocols.

It's not clear which players have been vaccinated.

McCarthy said he didn't have a timeframe for the return of anyone on the COVID-19 list.

According to the league, vaccinated players or staff who test positive and are asymptomatic can return to duty after two negative tests 24 hours apart. For non-vaccinated persons who test positive, the 2020 protocols remain in place, requiring 10-day isolation.

Quinn and Watkins were the first to go into the health and safety protocols, about 90 minutes before last weekend's 20-14 preseason loss to Houston. Lamb, Hooker and Mukuamu were next, joining the list before practice resumed this week.

The preseason finale for Dallas is Sunday at home against Jacksonville.

The Cowboys open their season on Thursday, Sept. 9 at defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay. That game will be broadcast on NBC 5.