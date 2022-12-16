Zach Wilson

Twitter's Not Holding Back With Zach Wilson Starting vs. Lions

Wilson will start under center in Week 15 after White was ruled out with a rib injury

By Marsha Green

NBC Universal, Inc.

Mike White is out. Zach Wilson is in. 

The New York Jets were forced to make another quarterback move, three weeks after benching Wilson for White. Wilson will start under center in Week 15 after White was ruled out with a rib injury.

With Wilson making his return, NFL Twitter immediately reacted to the Jets’ latest move. 

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

High School Football

Texas HS Football Playoff Schedules, Results

World Cup

World Cup Final in North Texas? It May Be Close to Reality, Says FC Dallas President

Some fans, however, weren’t pleased with the QB change.

Wilson has had his share of struggles since being drafted third overall in 2021.

In his seven starts this season, he has 1,279 passing yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions and the last time Wilson was on the field the Jets suffered a 10-3 defeat to the New England Patriots. 

Now, Wilson may be on his last opportunity to prove himself with the Jets.

This article tagged under:

Zach WilsonNew York Jets
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us