Twitter offers mixed reactions to Kyler Murray’s massive extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Kyler Murray secured a major bag on Thursday, but the reaction to his payday was more of a mixed bag.
The former No. 1 overall draft pick reportedly inked a five-year, $230.5 million extension with the Arizona Cardinals that will keep him under contract through the 2028 season. The deal will make him the second-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL in 2022, trailing only Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.
News of the extension was music to the ears of Murray’s teammates, along with a contingent of Cardinals fans, after months of speculation about his future in Arizona:
Sports Connection
Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.
With such a massive contract, other Twitter users were reminded of the choice Murray made between playing baseball with the Oakland A’s or heading to the NFL:
Not everyone was feeling quite as happy for Murray, or the Cardinals for that matter.
Some people were perplexed by the direction the Cardinals were going:
Others turned their attention to Murray’s money figure compared to other players, especially those who are in line for new deals in the near future:
And lastly, not even $230.5 million can stop short jokes:
If Murray wanted to pull a Kevin Durant, he could ask those people how tall their money stacks…