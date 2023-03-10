Twitter erupts as Bears reportedly trade No. 1 pick in 2023 Draft to Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears are reportedly trading the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers.

In exchange, the Bears would receive the No. 9 pick, the No. 61 pick and WR D.J. Moore.

The internet erupted on Friday night after as Bears were generally over the moon that QB Justin Fields now has a wide receiver he can count on in Moore while others are praising GM Ryan Poles for the move.

Here is all that's being said:

To start, the Bears fans are ecstatic that Fields' development continues to be a priority now that he has WR Moore on board:

Justin Fields right now pic.twitter.com/5Ke5RdwaXa — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) March 10, 2023

What a haul! They got a star WR, 24' first round pick which is a star filled draft at the top. They will still get a good EDGE at #9. This puts the Bears success in Justin Fields hands. — Mike Speer (@realmikespeer) March 10, 2023

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears QB Justin Fields right now, probably: ð pic.twitter.com/yb9jnrXPsc — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD)

Justin fields got his receiver — E (@C00LEYFLY) March 10, 2023

https://twitter.com/ChicagoBears?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChicagoBears do value you! Bright @NFL future!— Steve (@buckidodge3)

Of course those who think Poles is the absolute man. Some labeled the move as a "masterclass."

Crazy haul for the Bears, well done by Ryan Poles. Hope Carolina knows what they're doing... — The Fan’s Place (@The_Fans_Place) March 10, 2023

The panthers' fans are more or less upset with the trade.

Carolina Panther when it comes to ruining their own franchise pic.twitter.com/7iqo55g84T — Gallo🌗 (@Gallosavedme) March 10, 2023

But not all of the Panthers' fans are devastated by the move. As a matter of fact, many are manifesting Georgia QB C.J. Stroud for Carolina with their new No. 1 pick.