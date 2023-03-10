Twitter erupts as Bears reportedly trade No. 1 pick in 2023 Draft to Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Chicago Bears are reportedly trading the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers.
In exchange, the Bears would receive the No. 9 pick, the No. 61 pick and WR D.J. Moore.
The internet erupted on Friday night after as Bears were generally over the moon that QB Justin Fields now has a wide receiver he can count on in Moore while others are praising GM Ryan Poles for the move.
Here is all that's being said:
To start, the Bears fans are ecstatic that Fields' development continues to be a priority now that he has WR Moore on board:
Of course those who think Poles is the absolute man. Some labeled the move as a "masterclass."
The panthers' fans are more or less upset with the trade.
But not all of the Panthers' fans are devastated by the move. As a matter of fact, many are manifesting Georgia QB C.J. Stroud for Carolina with their new No. 1 pick.