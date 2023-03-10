Twitter Erupts as Bears Reportedly Trade No. 1 Pick in 2023 Draft to Panthers

Bears fans went wild after Chicago reportedly dealt the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers

By Julia Elbaba

Twitter erupts as Bears reportedly trade No. 1 pick in 2023 Draft to Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears are reportedly trading the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers.

In exchange, the Bears would receive the No. 9 pick, the No. 61 pick and WR D.J. Moore.

The internet erupted on Friday night after as Bears were generally over the moon that QB Justin Fields now has a wide receiver he can count on in Moore while others are praising GM Ryan Poles for the move.

Here is all that's being said:

To start, the Bears fans are ecstatic that Fields' development continues to be a priority now that he has WR Moore on board:

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears QB Justin Fields right now, probably: ð pic.twitter.com/yb9jnrXPsc

— Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChrisMaltbyBD/status/1634333660760399873
https://twitter.com/ChicagoBears?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChicagoBears do value you! Bright @NFL future!

— Steve (@buckidodge3) <a href="https://twitter.com/buckidodge3/status/1634333570406707201

Of course those who think Poles is the absolute man. Some labeled the move as a "masterclass." 

https://twitter.com/hashtag/CarolinaPanthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CarolinaPanthers pic.twitter.com/q9kZqs9J5i

— Louis Paone (@LouisPaoneLV) <a href="https://twitter.com/LouisPaoneLV/status/1634333517374189568
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears pic.twitter.com/tBXFjzFBLV

— Ray The Barber Eliteð (@S_K_POWELL) <a href="https://twitter.com/S_K_POWELL/status/1634336517719048194

The panthers' fans are more or less upset with the trade.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Panthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Panthers #Bears Carolina got fleeced...

— Craig S. (@only1scratch) <a href="https://twitter.com/only1scratch/status/1634334411851194369

But not all of the Panthers' fans are devastated by the move. As a matter of fact, many are manifesting Georgia QB C.J. Stroud for Carolina with their new No. 1 pick.

Copyright RSN
