Twitter Buzzes After ‘Punt God' Matt Araiza Boots 82-Yard Kick in Preseason Debut

Twitter buzzes after Bills' Matt Araiza boots 82-yard punt in debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Punt God has arrived.

Matt Araiza, a rookie sixth-round pick for the Buffalo Bills, was one of the hottest prospects in the draft. He regularly booted monster punts while at San Diego State, earning the Ray Guy Award as the best punter in the nation last year.

Araiza’s first kick of the preseason ended in a touchback – something that punters generally want to avoid. But this was different, because Araiza’s punt traveled an incredible 82 yards before settling in the opposite end zone.

The net turned out to be 62 yards after the Colts took over at their own 20-yard line, which is still 12 yards longer than the best net average last season. The kick left Araiza’s foot at the Bills’ 8-yard line and landed at the Colts’ 14-yard line, meaning it traveled 78 yards in the air.

Understandably, Araiza’s punt sparked plenty of conversation on social media.

A few former players weighed in:

WELCOME TO THE NFL PUNT GAWD



@matt_araiza just DESTROYED a Duke football in Buffalo #ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/YK4IbZ4cCV — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 13, 2022

82 YARD PUNT from @matt_araiza !!?!?

Definitely FOR THE BRAND @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/XIh6IDMM8p — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 13, 2022

There were several jaw-dropping statistics:

Matt Araiza's 82-yard punt in the second quarter tied the longest punt in the NFL last season, per @ESPNStatsInfo.



Who kicked that punt, you ask? Corey Bojorquez for the Packers in Week 6. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) August 13, 2022

Matt Araiza's 1st attempt:



Yards: 82

Return: 20 (touchback)

Net Yards: 62

Hang Time (unofficial): 4.23#MattVsMattPuntapalooza — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) August 13, 2022

And most of all, there was just general chaos in the minutes afterward:

need the Bills to kneel 3 times so they can have the ball long enough for a Matt Araiza punt — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) August 13, 2022

Me watching Matt Araiza punt pic.twitter.com/JpMP06XeCK — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) August 13, 2022

82 yard punt?? Gah Lee 😂😂 — Darius Shaquille Leonard (@dsleon45) August 13, 2022

someone drug test my guy, 82 yards wtf

pic.twitter.com/wgu8LZRBqn — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 13, 2022

Araiza is currently in a competition with Matt Haack to earn the starting job. But if that first punt is any indication, the rookie should lock up the job rather quickly.