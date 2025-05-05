NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico stepped away from coverage of the Kentucky Derby on May 3 due to a nut allergy but says he’s doing well now.

“I feel fine. I have my coffee, watching the (TODAY) show like I do every morning,” he said May 5 on TODAY.

Tirico, who co-anchored TODAY for a week in April, explained that he has had a nut allergy for most of his life and is usually careful about what he’s eating. But a snack he consumed Saturday did indeed contain nuts.

“I ate something that had a nut in it and had a nut allergy, causing your throat and your nose all that stuff to kind of clog up and swell,” he said. “It affects your breathing a little bit, so (I) wasn’t feeling well, couldn’t go on with the show, took an EpiPen shot, got treated by EMTs, felt better about 8, 9 o’clock came along, but it takes a long while to get out of your system.”

May is Allergy and Asthma Awareness Month, which Tirico said he didn’t know until someone on social media told him, noting over 30 million Americans have food allergies.

“It’s a real thing,” he said. “My son has it. Lots of us know someone who has a food allergy, so read labels — and I do, as often as possible, to check. Sometimes it will say, ‘Made in a factory where nuts are present.’ You have to be really careful about that stuff.”

Tirico also said it’s vital to pay attention when it comes to allergies.

“There is possibility for cross-contamination, so not only ask questions, but if you’re hosting people for dinners, let them know if there (is) anything made with nuts,” he said. “Restaurants are great about it now, folks, so ask, inquire, be curious and be courteous to those who have nut allergies or other food allergies. There are many, obviously, around the country.”

Tirico, who has served on NBC Sports’ coverage of the famed “Run for the Roses” for many years, told followers on social media how he had to leave the Kentucky Derby broadcast, which culminated with Sovereignty fending off favorite Journalism to win the race.

Hate being a scratch after making the starting gate @KentuckyDerby. Just a significant reaction to my nut allergy. If you have one you know how it can knock you down.



Profound thanks to @ChurchillDowns for their care. And to our amazing @nbcsports horse racing family.… — MikeTirico (@miketirico) May 3, 2025

“Hate being a scratch after making the starting gate @kentuckyderby. Just a significant reaction to my nut allergy. If you have one you know how it can knock you down. I’m doing fine now,” he wrote on X on May 3.

Ahmed Fareed jumped in to replace Tirico and confirmed that Tirico would not return to the broadcast.

“We want to tell you that he does have a nut allergy. He had a reaction earlier today,” Fareed told viewers. “He is feeling fine now, but he is just going to stay on the sidelines. So, Mike, I know you are listening right now. I hope you are feeling better and get back to yourself here very soon.”

