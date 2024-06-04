How prize money at the Belmont Stakes compares to the Kentucky Derby and Preakness

A major horse racing title isn't the only thing up for grabs in the 2024 Belmont Stakes.

This weekend's final leg of the Triple Crown at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., also features a multi-million-dollar purse that's reserved for the top eight finishers in the 10-horse race.

The 2023 Belmont champion, Arcangelo, earned a first-place payout of $800,000 and the winning prize has surpassed the $1 million mark for this year's race.

So, exactly how much money comes with winning the Belmont and how does it compare to first-place payouts at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes? Here's what to know before the Belmont starting gates open on Saturday:

What is the Belmont Stakes purse in 2024?

This year's Belmont has a $2 million purse, which is up from $1.5 million in 2023.

How much money will the Belmont Stakes winner earn in 2024?

The difference in prize money between finishing first and second in the 2024 Belmont is sizeable. The first-place payout is $1.2 million, more than half of the total purse, while a second-place finish will come with a $360,000 prize.

Full Belmont Stakes 2024 prize money breakdown

Here's a full breakdown of the Belmont payouts by finishing position:

1st: $1.2 million

2nd: $360,000

3rd: $200,000

4th: $100,000

5th: $60,000

6th: $40,000

7th: $20,000

8th: $20,000

How much money does the winning Belmont jockey make?

The winning horse's owner typically will get 80% of the prize money ($960,000 in 2024) while the jockey and trainer each receive a 10% share ($120,000 apiece in 2024), according to TwinSpires.

How much money did the Kentucky Derby winner earn in 2024?

Last month's Kentucky Derby had a record $5 million purse that was split among the top five finishers. Mystik Dan's photo finish triumph secured a $3.1 million prize while second-place Sierra Leone earned a $1 million prize.

How much money did the Preakness Stakes winner earn in 2024?

The 2024 Preakness Stakes, meanwhile, featured the same purse ($2 million) and first-place prize ($1.2 million) as this year's Belmont. However, only the top five finishers in the eight-horse Preakness earned a share of the prize money.