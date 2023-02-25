Tracking Every Result From the 2023 HSBC Los Angeles Sevens

Rugby fans are in for quite the treat on Saturday and Sunday.
Forty-five games worth of treats, actually. The 2023 HSBC Los Angeles Sevens is the next tournament on the schedule, and the schedule is filled with action on Feb. 25 and 26.
With 24 games scheduled between 16 teams on Saturday followed by knockout and placement games on Sunday, here’s a tracker of every result as the scorelines unfold (all times Pacific):
Saturday, Feb. 25
- 9:15 a.m.: Great Britain 7 - 5 Argentina
- 9:37 a.m.: France 19 - 7 Spain
- 9:59 a.m.: Samoa 26 - 19 USA
- 10:21 a.m.: New Zealand 26 - 7 Chile
- 10:43 a.m.: Kenya 12 - 7 Australia
- 11:05 a.m.: Fiji 50 - 0 Japan
- 11:27 a.m.: Ireland vs. Uruguay
- 11:49 a.m.: South Africa vs. Canada
- 12:11 p.m.: Great Britain vs. Spain
- 12:33 p.m.: France vs. Argentina
- 1:12 p.m.: Samoa vs. Chile
- 1:34 p.m.: USA vs. New Zealand
- 1:56 p.m.: Australia vs. Japan
- 2:18 p.m.: Fiji vs. Kenya
- 2:40 p.m.: Ireland vs. Canada
- 3:02 p.m.: South Africa vs. Uruguay
- 3:24 p.m.: Argentina vs. Spain
- 3:46 p.m.: France vs. Great Britain
- 4:08 p.m.: USA vs. Chile
- 4:30 p.m.: New Zealand vs. Samoa
- 5:37 p.m.: Kenya vs. Japan
- 6:05 p.m.: Fiji vs. Australia
- 6:35 p.m.: Uruguay vs. Canada
- 7:03 p.m.: South Africa vs. Ireland
Sunday, Feb. 26:
- 8:55 a.m.: 3rd Pool A vs. 4th Pool D
- 9:17 a.m.: 3rd Pool C vs. 4th Pool B
- 9:39 a.m.: 3rd Pool D vs. 4th Pool A
- 10:01 a.m.: 3rd Pool B vs. 4th Pool C
- 10:23 a.m.: 1st Pool A vs. 2nd Pool D
- 10:45 a.m.: 1st Pool C vs. 2nd Pool B
- 11:07 a.m.: 1st Pool D vs. 2nd Pool A
- 11:29 a.m.: 1st Pool B vs. 2nd Pool C
- 12:02 p.m.: TBD – 13th-place semifinal
- 12:24 p.m.: TBD – 13th-place semifinal
- 12:46 p.m.: TBD – 9th-place semifinal
- 1:08 p.m.: TBD – 9th-place semifinal
- 1:30 p.m.: TBD – 5th-place semifinal
- 1:52 p.m.: TBD – 5th-place semifinal
- 2:14 p.m.: TBD – Cup semifinals
- 2:36 p.m.: TBD – Cup semifinals
- 2:58 p.m.: TBD – 13th-place playoff
- 4:07 p.m.: TBD – 9th-place playoff
- 4:31 p.m.: TBD – 5th-place playoff
- 4:58 p.m.: TBD – Bronze Final
- 5:28 p.m.: TBD – Cup Final