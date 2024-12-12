The NCAA is taking its Football Championship Subdivision title game back to Tennessee, with games at the end of the 2025 and 2026 seasons played in Nashville on the Vanderbilt campus.

This season's FCS championship game will be played on Jan. 6 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, which will host the game for a record 15th season in a row.

Frisco was set to host the game for at least two more seasons, with an option for a third year. But NCAA officials said Thursday that they had to look at other sites because of a multiyear renovation project planned at the 20,500-seat professional soccer stadium less than 30 miles north of downtown Dallas.

"The upcoming renovations at Toyota Stadium are a necessary step to ensure the long-term viability of the facility,” said FC Dallas Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Smith. “We're confident the improvements will make the stadium an even better venue for future events. We're excited to work with the NCAA for the opportunity to bring the championship back to Frisco in 2028 and beyond."

Vanderbilt's campus stadium is in the process of its own multiyear renovation, which will be completed by next year. The Commodores played for two seasons during the construction.

When South Dakota State beat Montana 23-3 to win its second consecutive FCS title last January, Frisco became the longest-serving host of the game with 14. Chattanooga had hosted the 13 games before that from 1997-2009.

The NCAA said the game's location beyond the 2026 season will be determined in a future bid cycle.

“We made every effort to keep the event in Frisco by exploring alternative locations within the city. Looking ahead, we aim to secure a long-term extension to host the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium once renovations are complete," said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney. "We have shown the NCAA we will continue to invest in our infrastructure to optimize the game experience for the FCS Championship. This event was heavily considered in the stadium renovations, underscoring our commitment to offer the best game experience and facility."

“The city of Frisco and Toyota Stadium are incredible partners and have helped grow our championship to an exceptional level the past 15 years,” said Ty Halpin, NCAA director of championships. “Frisco holds a special place in the history of the championship and in the hearts of our institutions and fans. The committee looks forward to seeing the renovations to the stadium in Frisco.”

Nashville will be the 11th city to host the FCS championship game, which started in 1978 in Wichita Falls.