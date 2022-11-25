Toyota Stadium Hosts World Cup Fans as USMNT Face England Friday

Toyota Stadium in Frisco played host to North Texas soccer fans Friday afternoon.

FC Dallas’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Watch Party series continued with a colossal showdown: the U.S. Men’s National Team taking on England in group stage play.

Fans of the Stars and Stripes far outnumbered English fans in attendance.

Fans got to watch the match inside or out in the stands. Despite the somewhat chilly temperatures, fans said this watch party definitely beats watching the game at home.

“When you are with a lot of people, everyone’s rooting for the same team, it feels good,” said FC Dallas season ticket holder Abu Bakkar Conteh. “There’s no place I’d rather be than here.”

Laura Wood attended the watch party with her husband and grandson. She’s from England but lives in Waxahachie.

“This is a really nice environment to be out here in the outside with everybody, even though they’re rooting for the USA,” she said with a chuckle. “We’ll let that slide.”

The next watch party will be Tuesday when the U.S. takes on Iran.

Admission is free but registration is required.

