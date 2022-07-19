Tour de France Winners Throughout History

Every year, a Tour de France champion is crowned

Over the years, the prestigious event has had winners from all around the world, testing the endurance and strength of all the riders.

Spanning over the course of 24 days, consisting of 21 stages, the race is known to be the world's "most prestigious and most difficult" race.

Here's everything you need to know about the most successful cyclists at the Tour de France over the years and which countries have had the most success from their athletes at the event:

Who has won the most Tour de France titles?

Cyclists with the most Tour de France victories are as follows:

Cyclist Total wins Years won Jacques Anquetil 5 1957, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964 Eddy Merckx 5 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1974 Bernard Hinault 5 1978, 1979, 1981, 1982, 1985 Miguel Indurain 5 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995 Chris Froome 4 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 Philippe Thys 3 1913, 1914, 1920 Louison Bobet 3 1953, 1954, 1955 Greg LeMond 3 1986, 1989, 1990

Which American has won the Tour de France?

Greg LeMond is the only American to have won the event, doing so three times.

Americans Lance Armstrong and Floyd Landis were stripped of their titles due to serious breaches of doping regulations.

Which countries have won the most Tour de France titles?

The counties with the most Tour de France victories are as follows: