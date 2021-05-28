Top-Seeded Texas Advances Past Oklahoma in Big 12 Tourney

Douglas Hodo III hit a go-ahead double in the third and scored two runs to help top-seeded Texas beat No. 5 seed Oklahoma 4-1 on Thursday in the Big 12 Tournament.

Texas (42-14) is scheduled to play on Friday. Oklahoma (27-29) had its season come to an end.

Hodo scored on Silas Ardoin’s sacrifice fly in the second and on Luke Taggart’s wild pitch in the eighth. Hodo was 1 for 2 with two walks.

Texas starter Tristan Stevens (9-3) and closer Aaron Nixon (8) each had four strikeouts. Stevens threw just seven pitches in the fourth and left after the seventh.

Zach Zubia was 3 for 5 with a double in the first and an RBI single in the fourth for Texas.

Conor McKenna tied it at 1 for Oklahoma in the third with a two-out single, scoring Peyton Graham. Tyler Hardman was 2 for 4. Starter Braden Carmichael (6-3) struck out five in 2 2/3 innings and Wyatt lds added 11 in five innings of work.

Following the game, the Big 12 Conference announced the two evening games, Texas Tech-TCU and West Virginia-Oklahoma State, were postponed until Friday because of severe weather in the area.