Top HS QB Leaving Southlake Carroll Early for Ohio State, Endorsements

Rules changes allowing college athletes the opportunity to cash in on their "names, images and likenesses" (NIL) has North Texas blue-chip recruit, Quinn Ewers, leaving high school early for college.

The Southlake Carroll High School quarterback is the number one high school recruit in the country, according to Rivals.com.

Until Monday, Ewers was weighing two options: Cash in on endorsement deals reportedly worth $1 million by going to college early, according to Yahoo! Sports, or play his senior year of high school football where the UIL forbids players from profiting off their NIL.

It should be noted that Ewers is in a very unique position, given his ability to graduate high school in three years instead of four because of his academic abilities, being an elite athlete, and being a social media influencer.

Quinn Ewers is the top high school recruit in the country and could make up to $1 million in endorsements, according to reports.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Ewers, who has more than 80,000 followers on Instagram and another 25,000 on Twitter, announced on social media Monday morning that he was forgoing his final season with the Dragons and would begin his collegiate career playing for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

In his post, Ewers wrote that he's been considering his future for some time and made the decision to leave high school early after having "conversations with my family and those I know have my best interests in mind."

Ewers said the decision wasn't solely about money, but also what was best for his football career.

"At 18, and with one final class about to be completed to early my high school degree, I felt it's time to get that jump on my college career that is available to me."

Ewers said he cherishes the memories he's made with his Carroll teammates and will be cheering them on this season.

“He throws just like Patrick Mahomes, according to most experts,” The Dallas Morning News sports reporter Joseph Hoyt said last week. “He’s going to be the next big thing.”

Speaking of Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback retweeted Ewers' announcement Monday morning and said, "Good luck big dawg! Looking forward to seeing you at the next level!"

Last week, Southlake Carroll High School's coach did not respond to a request for comment from NBC 5. Ewers’ father, Curtis Ewers, said last Thursday the family had no comment.