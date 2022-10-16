WATCH: Tom Brady Screams at Offensive Line After Awful First Half Vs. Steelers

WATCH: Brady screams at offensive line after awful first half vs. Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady wasn't happy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' performance in the first half of Sunday's Week 6 road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he let his offensive line know about it.

After failing to score a touchdown in the first half, Brady was seen yelling at his offensive linemen late in the second quarter.

Check out the scene in the video below:

Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line. pic.twitter.com/qBqjD7vfKg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

Brady and the Buccaneers don't look like a legitimate Super Bowl contender right now.

The Bucs offense scored only one touchdown in Sunday's Week 6 game against a lackluster Pittsburgh Steelers defense that's been hit hard by injuries all season. The Buccaneers scored that touchdown late in the fourth quarter but failed to convert the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt and lost 20-18 at Acrisure Stadium.

Brady completed 25 of 40 pass attempts for 243 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. He also was sacked twice and fumbled once, but the Bucs recovered it.

The 45-year-old quarterback has thrown just eight touchdown passes through six games. He had 17 through six games last season.

Luckily for the Bucs, the NFC South division is not very good, so they're still in first place despite having a 3-3 record.