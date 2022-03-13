Tom Brady Coming Back for 23rd NFL Season: ‘Unfinished Business'

The GOAT is back.

After all the speculation, it turns out Tom Brady isn't officially retired.

Less than two months after announcing his retirement from the National Football League, the QB announced on his Twitter account Sunday evening that he has unfinished business and is coming back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL.

Brady said he has spent the past six weeks or so reflecting on his decision and came to realize he still belongs on the field.

"These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now," Brady wrote.

Brady credited his teammates and family with making this decision a reality, noting he has unfinished business and is ready to go.

"I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible," he said. "I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG."

The Buccaneers were quick to post their own tweet with Brady's signature line, later sharing Brady's tweet announcing his return, writing, "Tampa Tom is BACK."

And the NFL followed, writing, "He's back."

Brady announced he was stepping away from the league on Feb. 1 to pursue other endeavors, saying at the time he wasn't prepared to make a 100-percent all-in competitive commitment anymore.

But many had trouble believing he was officially retired, stepping away from the game when he was still performing at the top of the league. While the Bucs were knocked out of the NFC Divisional Playoffs by the eventual Super Bowl winners, the Los Angeles Rams, he had just helped Tampa win Super Bowl LV the year prior and led the league in both passing yards and passing touchdowns at age 44.

Now that Brady has announced he is officially coming back, the speculation will undoubtedly turn to where he'll be playing come fall. Some believed the Bay Area native wanted to join his hometown San Francisco 49ers, especially after reports had emerged in recent weeks that the relationship between Brady and Bucs head coach Bruce Arians had soured -- something Arians has adamantly denied.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Sunday it's "total excitement" for Arians now that Brady is returning under center for Tampa, noting the Bucs always left the light on for the QB while looking at other options for next season.

With Brady under contract in Tampa for the 2022 season, what does this mean for other Bucs players whose futures were hanging in the balance, namely Rob Gronkowski?

The news comes at an especially critical time for the Buccaneers organization, just ahead of free agency. The team still has to make decision on free agent players like Leonard Fournette, Gio Bernard, who went to Tampa to play with Brady, and center Ryan Jensen. The team placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.