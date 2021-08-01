raven saunders

Watch: USA's Raven ‘Hulk' Saunders Takes Shot Put Silver Medal In Style

Between the dance moves, the masks and her message, what’s not to love about the U.S. shot put star

By Bryan Murphy

If you haven’t already, meet Raven Saunders, one of the most electric athletes at the Tokyo Olympics.

The American won silver in the women’s shot put, hurling the ball 19.79 meters. She finished behind China’s Gong Lijiao for the gold, but based on her celebration, that didn’t seem to bother her. 

There's a multitude of reasons the three-time NCAA champion at the University of Mississippi was the center of attention in the track world yesterday. Her athletic ability. The green and purple hair. The smooth dance moves. The Hulk and Joker masks.

But what stood out the most was Saunders’ message after winning silver that perhaps stood out above all. 

It’s going to be hard to forget Saunders and all the positivity she brings with her.

