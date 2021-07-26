Watch: Luka Doncic Score 48 Points in Olympic Debut

There are Olympic debuts and then there's what Luka Doncic did against Argentina on Monday morning.

In his first game on the Olympic stage, the Dallas Mavericks superstar scored 48 points and led his native Slovenia to its first-ever Olympic basketball win. Doncic's 48 points scored against Argentina, tying him for second-highest in men's basketball history at the Summer Games.

In addition to his four dozen points, Doncic finished his first Olympic game with 11 rebounds and five assists.

He scored 31 points in the first half. Doncic's 48-point effort tied him with Eddie Palubinskas, who led Australia to a win at the 1976 Montreal Games.

The Olympic scoring record in men's basketball belongs to Oscar Schmidt. The Brazilian Hall of Famer finished with 55 points in 1988.