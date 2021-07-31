track and field

Watch Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah Set Olympic Record in Women's 100m

Florence Griffith Joyner’s women's 100m record stood for 33 years

By Max Molski

Elaine Thompson-Herah is the fastest woman alive.

The Jamaican sprinter earned the title during Saturday's women's 100m final at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. She sped to a 10.61 time, beating Florence Griffith Joyner’s 10.62 set at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. It marks the second-fastest time in history, trailing Griffith Joyner's record 10.49.

Thompson-Herah had posted times of 10.82 in her heat and 10.76 in the semifinals. She won the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics with a time of 10.71.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist led an all-Jamaica podium in Saturday's final. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce claimed silver with a time of 10.74, while Shericka Jackson won bronze with a personal best of 10.76. The silver added to Fraser-Pryce's record number of Olympic medals in the women's 100m.

American Teahna Daniels, who replaced Sha'Carri Richardson in the event, placed seventh in the final with a 11.02 mark.

