Vincent Hancock Wins Third Career Gold Medal in Men's Skeet Shooting

Vincent Hancock continued his dominance in the men’s skeet shooting event, winning gold for the third time in his career.

Hancock finished with a score of 59, besting Jesper Hansen of Denmark and Abdullah Alrashidi of Kuwait, who received silver and bronze respectively.

The four-time Olympian previously won gold in 2008 and 2012, but surprisingly finished 15th in 2016. Hancock left no doubt in his showing in Tokyo, missing just one target and setting an Olympic record score of 59. He is the only shooter ever in the history of the Olympic event to win multiple golds.

The United States swept the skeet shooting competition, with Amber English winning her first gold for the women before Hancock won his gold.