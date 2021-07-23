Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony in Pictures

Fanfare and fireworks are the least of what we can expect from the Olympic Opening Ceremony in Tokyo. See the photos.

MORE PHOTOS

Cecilia Carranza Saroli and Santiago Raul Lange, of Argentina, right, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium as Team Argentina sings at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Patrick Semansky/AP
Cecilia Carranza Saroli and Santiago Raul Lange, of Argentina, right, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium as Team Argentina sings at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Flag bearers Anna Korakaki and Eleftherios Petrounias of Team Greece lead their team in during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Greece leads the delegation first as a nod to the Olympic's Greek origins.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Flag bearers Anna Korakaki and Eleftherios Petrounias of Team Greece lead their team in during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Greece leads the delegation first as a nod to the Olympic's Greek origins.
Flag bearers Anna Korakaki and Eleftherios Petrounias of Team Greece lead their team in during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Greece leads the delegation first as a nod to the Olympic's Greek origins.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Flag bearers Anna Korakaki and Eleftherios Petrounias of Team Greece lead their team in during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Greece leads the delegation first as a nod to the Olympic's Greek origins.
Performers dance as they assemble the Olympic Rings during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Performers dance as they assemble the Olympic Rings during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Performers assemble the Olympic Rings during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, as fireworks go off at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.
François-Xavier Marit/AFP via Getty
Performers assemble the Olympic Rings during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, as fireworks go off at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.
Hannah McKay/Getty Images
Performers are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
The President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach and others stand during a moment of silence for victims of COVID-19 during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo.
Morry Gash/AP
The President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach and others stand during a moment of silence for victims of COVID-19 during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo.
Misia sings the Japanese national anthem as the Japanese flag is hoisted during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Misia sings the Japanese national anthem as the Japanese flag is hoisted during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
The Japanese National Flag is carried out during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, July 23, 2021.
Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images
The Japanese National Flag is carried out during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, July 23, 2021.
A performer in action during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Clive Rose/Getty Images
A performer in action during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Performers symbolizing the heart of an athlete and the Olympics at large dance during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Performers symbolizing the heart of an athlete and the Olympics at large dance during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Performers symbolizing connections and unity are seen during the light show in the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Getty Images
Performers symbolizing connections and unity are seen during the light show in the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Performers dance during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
A performer symbolizing athletes training alone, yet still united with all, runs on a treadmill during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Getty Images
A performer symbolizing athletes training alone, yet still united with all, runs on a treadmill during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Dancers symbolizing athletes training alone but united perform during the show.
Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images
Dancers symbolizing athletes training alone but united perform during the show.
A performer symbolizing the individual athlete training separately yet still united, during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
A performer symbolizing the individual athlete training separately yet still united, during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Fireworks seen over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo.
Shuji Kajiyama/AP
Fireworks seen over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo.
Fireworks seen over National Stadium during the opening ceremony of 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo.
Kiichiro Sato/AP
Fireworks seen over National Stadium during the opening ceremony of 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo.
The Tokyo 2020 emblem and the stage seen ahead of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.
François-Xavier Marit/AFP via Getty Images
The Tokyo 2020 emblem and the stage seen ahead of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us