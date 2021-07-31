Tokyo Updates: Claes and Sponcil Eliminated; Dressel Looks to Add More Gold

In Day 9 of competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Team USA will look break its medal tie with China, Caeleb Dressel could add more hardware in the last batch of swimming finals, and the final round of the men's golf competition kicks off with American golfer Xander Schauffele holding a narrow lead.

Tune in to NBC's primetime coverage, or check back below for live updates of everything happening in Tokyo on Day 9:

Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil Eliminated from Tokyo Olympics

American beach volleyball pair Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil lost to Canada's Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

Team USA took the first set 24-22 before dropping the second 21-18 and the third 15-13.

The American duo's first loss in Tokyo eliminates them from the Olympic competition.

United States Enters Day 9 Tied For Medal Lead

Team USA has 46 medals after eight days of competition in Tokyo, tied with China for the most.

The American athletes have earned 16 gold medals, 17 silver and 13 bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

Behind them is the Russian Olympic Committee with 37 medals, Japan with 30 and Great Britain with 28.

Xander Schauffele Leads as Final Round of Men’s Golf Competition Starts

American golfer Xander Schauffele is clinging to a one-stroke lead as the men's Olympic gold competition enters its last round.

Just behind Schauffele is Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama of host country Japan. England's Paul Casey and Mexico's Carlos Ortiz sit two strokes back entering the final round.

The first group of Round 4 will tee off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, while the final group of Schauffele, Matsuyama and Casey is set for a 10:09 p.m. ET tee time.

Caeleb Dressel Highlights Last Day of Swimming Finals

The last batch of Olympic swimming finals is here, and American star Caeleb Dressel could add even more hardware.

Dressel, who has won three gold medals in Tokyo, will look to add two more.

Dressel is the two-time reigning world champion in men's 50m freestyle, and is also expected to be a part of the men's 4x100m medley relay team. Team USA hopes to win its 10th straight gold medal in the event.

Another must-watch is the women's 4x100m medley relay, in which the U.S. women are expected to contend for gold.