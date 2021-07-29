Tokyo Updates: King, Lazor Medal in 200m Breaststroke; Women's Rugby Undefeated

The sun is rising on the seventh day of the Tokyo Olympics, and Team USA will be busy trying to add to its medal count in several swimming finals while track and field kicks off.

Tune in to NBC's primetime coverage, and check back here for live updates on all that's happening in Tokyo on Day 7:

Ryan Murphy Earns Silver Medal in Men's 200m Backstroke

Defending Olympic champion Ryan Murphy came in second to earn a silver medal in the men's 200m backstroke.

Evgeny Rylov of Russian Olympic Committee won the gold medal and Luke Greenbank of Great Britain took home the bronze.

Lilly King and Annie Lazor Medal in Women's 200m Breaststroke Final

American swimmers Lilly King and Annie Lazor finished in second and third in the women's 200m breaststroke final.

South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker finished in first place for the gold medal.

Women's Rugby Team USA Beats Australia

The United States women's rugby team closed out pool play with a comeback win over Australia on Thursday night.

The U.S. was losing 12-0 before coming back to win 14-12.

Team USA is now 3-0 in pool play after previously beating China and Japan.

Caeleb Dressel Sets Another Olympic Record

American swimmer Caeleb Dressel set yet another record at the Tokyo Olympics. In the men's 100m butterfly semifinal on Thursday night, Dressel set the event's Olympic record with a time of 49.71.

Dressel won his first solo medal and set the Olympic record in the men's 100m freestyle final yesterday.

United States Finishes Tokyo Olympics Without Rowing Medal

Team USA will not bring home a rowing medal from the Tokyo Games after the men's team missed the podium in the eight final.

New Zealand came in first place to win the gold medal, Germany took home the silver and Great Britain won the bronze. The U.S. finished in fourth place.

The boat included Benjamin Davison, Justin Best, Daniel Miklasevich, Austin Hack, Alexander Richards, Nicholas Mead, John Harrity, Liam Corrigan and Julian Venonsky.

The United States has only finished the Olympics without a rowing medal at the 1908 and 1980 Games -- in both instances, the U.S. had no rowers entered.

Bor Fails to Advance in Steeplechase Event

American Hillary Bor surprisingly did not advance to the final in the men’s 3000m steeplechase after finishing seventh overall at the 2016 Rio Games. His time was 8:19.80 in the third heat, where the runners ran at a much slower pace than their counterparts in the first two heats.

Among the other Americans, Benard Keter advanced after finishing sixth in the second heat with a time of 8:17.31, and Mason Ferlic finished eighth in the first heat.

Team USA Doesn't Medal in Women's Rowing Eight Final

The United States women's rowing eight team missed out on a medal when they placed fourth in the final on Thursday night.

Canada came in first for the gold medal, New Zealand came in second for the silver and China came in third for the bronze.

Team USA's boat was made up of Jessica Thoennes, Charlotte Buck, Gia Doonan, Brooke Mooney, Olivia Coffey, Regina Salmons, Meghan Musnicki, Kristine O'Brien and Katelin Guregian.

The U.S. won the gold medal in the past three Olympics.

Alix Klineman and April Ross Finish Pool Play Undefeated

Americans Alix Klineman and April Ross beat the Netherlands' Sanne Keizer and Madelein Meppelink on Thursday night.

Klineman and Ross fell in the first set 22-20, making it the first frame the pair lost in Tokyo. They then won 21-17 in the second set before finishing with a 15-5 win in the third.

After winning each of their other matches in straight sets, Team USA now ends pool play with a record of 3-0.

Team USA Enters Day 7 With 38 Olympic Medals

As the seventh day of competition begins in Tokyo, the United States medal count stands at 38.

Team USA has earned 14 gold, 14 silver and 10 bronze medals at the 2020 Olympics. Behind them sits China with 31 total medals, the ROC with 28, Japan with 25 and Australia with 20.

Track and Field Competition to Begin In Tokyo

Olympic track and field is kicking off at the Tokyo Games, with several qualifying rounds set to get underway tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

There will be plenty to watch tonight, including both the women's 100m and 800m, along with qualification for the men's discus and men's high jump.

The first track and field medal to be awarded is the men’s 10,000m final on Friday.

Someone Not Named Michael Phelps Will Win Men's 200m IM for First Time Since 2000

The gold medal winner of the men's 200m individual medley for the past four Summer Olympics has been Michael Phelps … but that all changes on Thursday night.

For the first time since the 2000 Sydney Olympics, someone else will stand at the top of the men's 200m IM podium.

The final is at 10:16 p.m. ET, and American Michael Andrew has a chance to take over the throne after finishing second during the semifinal heat on Wednesday.