Tokyo Updates: Harrison Wins Canoe Sprint Gold; Holloway Wins Hurdles Silver

The sun is rising in Day 13 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and Team USA has plenty of opportunity to increase its lead on the medal count board.

Team USA's Alix Klineman and April Ross beat Switzerland in the beach volleyball semifinals, the women's Olympic golf tournament resumed in Tokyo, and the track and field competition continued.

and scroll down to get live updates of everything happening on Day 13 of the Games:

Team USA Wins Gold, Silver in Men's Shot Put

American throwers Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs won the gold and silver medals in men's shot put, respectively.

Crouser's best throw was an Olympic record 23.30 meters and Kovacs was 22.65.

New Zealand's Tomas Walsh won the bronze medal.

Nevin Harrison Wins Gold in Women's Canoe Single 200m Sprint

American Nevin Harrison took home the first Olympic gold medal in the women's canoe single 200m sprint at just 19 years old.

Going down in history!



Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe placed second for the silver medal and Ukraine's Liudmyla Luzan earned the bronze medal.

Harrison, a two-time World champion, was favorited to win the canoe single 200m event in Tokyo. During heats on Tuesday night, Harrison set an Olympic record when she finished in 44.938 seconds in her heat. She also won her semifinals heat on Wednesday.

Grant Holloway Wins Silver in Men's 110m Hurdles

Team USA's Grant Holloway took home the silver medal in the men's 110m hurdles final on Wednesday night with a time of 13.09.

Jamaica's Hansle Parchment won the gold medal and Ronald Levy earned bronze.

United States Doesn't Advance in Men's 4x100m Relay

The United States did not advance in the men's 4x100m relay. Team USA, which included Trayvon Bromell, Ronnie Baker, Fred Kerley and Cravon Gillespie, finished sixth in Heat 2 (eighth overall) with a time of 38.10.

The U.S. men's team hasn't medaled in the 4x100m relay since earning silver in 2004.

Canada placed third overall with a time of 37.92, which will give Andre De Grasse a shot at a third medal at Tokyo.

Team USA Advances in Women's 4x100m Relay

The U.S. advanced in the women's 4x100m relay, finishing second overall with a time of 41.90. Team USA, which comprised of Javianne Oliver, English Gardner, Teahna Daniels and Aleia Hobbs finished ahead of Team Jamaica -- despite Shericka Jackson nipping on their heels in the last leg.

The heats were missing the star power of Allyson Felix, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and reigning women's 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah.

They will be on the track in the final, which will take place on Friday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

April Ross and Alix Klineman Advance to Gold Medal Match

Team USA beach volleyball duo April Ross and Alix Klineman are advancing to the gold medal match with a semifinals win over Switzerland's Anouk Vergé-Dépré and Joana Heidrich.

The duo beat Switzerland 21-12 in the first set and 21-11 in the second.

Ross and Klineman will face Australia in the gold medal match on Thursday night at 10:30 p.m. ET.

U.S. Doesn't Medal in Men's 10km Marathon Swim

Jordan Wilimovsky from the United States didn't medal in the men's 10km open water marathon swim on Wednesday.

Germany's Florian Wellbrock took the gold medal with a time of 1:48:33.7. Wellbrock also won the bronze medal in the men's 1500m freestyle swim last weekend.

Hungary's Kristof Rasovsky won the silver medal and Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri earned the bronze.

Wilimovsky came in tenth place with a time of 1:51:40.2.

United States Has 79 Medals Heading Into Day 13

As the Tokyo Olympics enters Day 13 of competition, Team USA has a total of 79 medals -- still the most at the Games.

The American athletes have won 25 gold medals, 31 silver and 23 bronze.

Behind the U.S. sits China with 70 medals (32 gold), followed by the ROC with 53, Great Britain with 48 and Japan with 40.

Alix Klineman and April Ross Face Switzerland in Beach Volleyball Semifinals

Team USA's April Ross and Alix Klineman will face Switzerland's Anouk Vergé-Dépré and Joana Heidrich in the semifinals of the women's beach volleyball tournament on Wednesday night.

The American duo, rightfully nicknamed the "A-team," is 5-0 in Tokyo and has only dropped one set in the entire tournament. The duo beat Germany in straight sets to reach the semifinal game against Switzerland, who narrowly beat out Brazil in the quarterfinals.

A win for Klineman and Ross would place them in the gold medal match against either Australia or Latvia.

The match begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Women's Olympic Golf Tournament Continues

The second round of the women's golf tournament begins in Tokyo on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. ET.

After Round 1, Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom is on top of the leaderboard by one stroke, while Nelly Korda from the United States and India's Aditi Ashok are tied for second.

Team USA's Jessica Korda tees off at 7:03 p.m. ET, followed by Danielle Kang at 7:41 p.m., Nelly Korda at 9:14 p.m. and Lexi Thompson at 9:25 p.m.

American Track Star Grant Holloway Runs For Gold in 110m Hurdles

Two American athletes will race in the men's 110m hurdles final on Wednesday night -- Grant Holloway and Devon Allen.

Holloway and Allen both won their semifinal races, with times of 13.13 and 13.18, respectively. Jamaica's Ronald Levy won the other semifinal with a 13.23.

The 110m hurdles final is set for 10:55 p.m. ET.