Tokyo Olympics By the Numbers

On July 23, the world will be United By Emotion, as the Tokyo Olympic slogan reads.

The postponed Olympics, amid a global pandemic, is different than anyone could have ever imagined, but there are no more questions about if it will happen as the Opening Ceremony is set to begin Friday night.

There are 42 venues, 33 sports and four of those sports are new. Skateboarding, surfing, sport climbing and karate will make their Olympic debuts. Karate will feature two North Texans, Brian Irr and Tom Scott.

More than $15 billion was spent to welcome the more than 200 nations with 11,000 athletes taking part. More than 610 of those athletes are representing the United States.

The Tokyo Olympics is reportedly going to be one of the “greenest” on record. According to the official Tokyo Olympics website, the thousands of medals that will be given out over the course of the games are made of 79,000 tons of recycled electronics and all of the venues will run on renewable energy.

The five interlocking rings symbolize five areas of the world involved in the Olympic movement. Europe, Asia, Africa, the Americas and Oceania, all United By Emotion.