Watch Live: Team USA Softball Squares Off Against Canada in Second Olympics Game

Both the United States and Canada grabbed shutout victories in their first games

By Bryan Murphy

Team USA softball looks to continue to build a strong start at the 2020 Olympics, as the team battles it out with Canada in each squad’s second game of the tournament. 

The U.S. shut out Italy yesterday in their first game, winning 2-0. Veteran pitcher Cat Osterman threw six innings of one-hit ball, striking out nine on the way to the win. Michelle Moutrie and Janie Reed knocked in the two runs for the U.S.

In Canada’s first game, the team received dominant pitching from Sara Groenewegen on their way to a 4-0 shutout win over Mexico. Groenewegen threw four no-hit innings while Jennifer Salling had two RBIs. 

The two 1-0 teams are set to square off at Fukushima Azuma Stadium starting at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be aired live on NBCSN and can be streamed on the NBC Olympics website.

