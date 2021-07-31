Team USA's 4x400m mixed relay team is back in action Saturday morning as it looks to win gold.

Trevor Stewart, Kendall Ellis, Kaylin Whitney and Vernon Norwood will run for Team USA in the event, beginning at 8:35 a.m. ET.

Team USATF’s line up for the first ever Mixed 4x400m Relay Olympic final!



🇺🇸Trevor Stewart

🇺🇸 Kendall Ellis

🇺🇸 Kaylin Whitney

🇺🇸 Vernon Norwood



Watch live at 8:35AM ET! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/QXTylaWE1S — USATF (@usatf) July 31, 2021

The American team was initially disqualified due to an exchange zone foul on the first handoff between Elija Godwin and Lynna Irby, but it was reinstated after a successful appeal.

Now, Team USA will compete for gold in the mixed relay event, which is new to the Olympics this year. The U.S. won the event at the 2019 World Championships, where it set a world record time of 3:09.34.

American star Allyson Felix won't compete on the 4x400m team. Felix, who had won 10 Olympic medals entering Tokyo, is just one medal away from becoming the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history. Carl Lewis (11) is the only American Olympian with more medals than Felix.