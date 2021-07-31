track and field

Team USA Mixed Relay Team Aims For Gold In Historic Track And Field Event

The Americans were reinstated in the 4x400m event after successfully appealing disqualification in a prior race

By Logan Reardon

JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

Team USA's 4x400m mixed relay team is back in action Saturday morning as it looks to win gold.

Trevor Stewart, Kendall Ellis, Kaylin Whitney and Vernon Norwood will run for Team USA in the event, beginning at 8:35 a.m. ET.

The American team was initially disqualified due to an exchange zone foul on the first handoff between Elija Godwin and Lynna Irby, but it was reinstated after a successful appeal.

Now, Team USA will compete for gold in the mixed relay event, which is new to the Olympics this year. The U.S. won the event at the 2019 World Championships, where it set a world record time of 3:09.34.

American star Allyson Felix won't compete on the 4x400m team. Felix, who had won 10 Olympic medals entering Tokyo, is just one medal away from becoming the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history. Carl Lewis (11) is the only American Olympian with more medals than Felix.

