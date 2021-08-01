Team USA's Keni Harrison, Gabriele Cunningham Headline Women's 100m Hurdles Final

It's Day 10 at the Tokyo Olympics and the United States is still on the hunt for its first gold medal in track and field.

With several athletes from the U.S. favored to reach the podium, the hunt may soon be over.

Tune in to see if Team USA can end its gold medal drought in track and field as the events kick off at 8 p.m. ET at the Tokyo Olympics.

Men's Hammer Throw Qualifying Round - 8 p.m. ET

Rudy Winkler leads the way in men's hammer throw alongside Daniel Haugh and Clayton Young. The three will represent Team USA where they aim to medal for the U.S. for first time since the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Winkler finished 18th in hammer throw at the 2016 Rio Games and enters this year's competition as a favorite to win. He set a new American record at trials with a throw of 82.71m, besting Lance Deal’s 82.52m, which has stood since 1996.

Haugh and Young will look to place as well as they make their Olympics debuts in Tokyo.

Women's 1500m Round 1 - 8:35 p.m. ET

Team USA's Elle Purrier St. Pierre, Cory McGee and Heather Maclean will look to advance in the women's 1500m. Purrier St. Pierre won the women’s 1500m at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, crossing the finish line in 3:58.03 to win the national title. She also broke the meet record and set a new personal best to make her first Olympic team.

Closely behind was McGee who finished second, and Maclea who placed third in 4:02.09.

The United States took bronze in the women's 1500m in 2016 and looks to win its first-ever gold in the event.

Men's Long Jump Final - 9:20 p.m. ET

Team USA's Juvaughn Harrison will look to win gold in men's long jump.

Harrison was fifth in the qualifying round with a jump of 8.13m. He will see stiff competition from Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria, who appears to stand above the field.

The United States has the chance to win back-to-back gold medals after taking first place in Rio.

Women's 200m Round 1 - 9:30 p.m. ET

The women's 200m at Tokyo will be void of American Allyson Felix who has medaled in three consecutive Games from 2004-2012. This year, Jenna Prandini - who finished 10th in 2016 - Gabrielle Thomas and Anavia Battle will represent Team USA. Thomas and Battle are making their Olympic debuts.

Prandini will have her eyes set on the podium as she looks to advance in the women's 200m at Tokyo.

Women's 100m Hurdles Final - 10:50 p.m. ET

The United States swept the 2016 Rio Games podium in the women's 100m hurdles, but it wont happen at Tokyo with just two members of Team USA - Keni Harrison and Gabriele Cunningham - in the finals.

Harrison, who is the world record-holder, has a strong chance of taking gold in the 100m hurdles. She and Cunningham will have competition from Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who set an Olympic record of 12.26 to qualify.