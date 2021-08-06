Team USA Basketball Leads France after First Quarter of Men's Gold Medal Game

The United States men’s basketball team leads France 22-18 after the first quarter of the gold medal game. Team USA had a slow start, missing its first eight 3-pointers. Kevin Durant hit the first 3 of the night and has 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

For France, Rudy Gobert has hit all three of his shot attempts and has six points.

Team USA seeks its fourth-straight gold medal at the Olympics. This time around, the squad will have to go through France -- the only team to beat the U.S. men this tournament. With an 83-76 win in the first game of group play, France snapped a 24-game winning streak in Olympic competition for Team USA.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The U.S. men have since found their footing. Behind stars Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday the team has been undefeated since then, beating long-time rival Spain in the quarter-finals and Australia in the semi-finals.

Durant has led the way, averaging 19 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists while breaking a United States scoring record along the way.

France’s journey to the gold-medal game has not been without stiff competition. Led by Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum and Evan Fournier, the team narrowly beat Luka Doncic and Slovenia in the semi-final 90-89.

France defeated Team Slovenia, 90-89, in the semifinals of men’s basketball.

Viewers can stream the final live Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET or watch on NBC.