Southlake Carroll Product Earns Spot on US Olympic Team

Three months ago Hailey Hernandez won her fourth straight UIL 6A girls' state championship in the 1-meter dive. Saturday, she qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 18-year-old Southlake Carroll High School product finished second in the women's 3-meter springboard at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Indianapolis on Saturday. The top two finishers earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Following the Olympics, Hernandez will continue her career at the University of Texas.

Click here to listen to the newest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.