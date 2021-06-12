Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics

Southlake Carroll Product Earns Spot on US Olympic Team

Hailey Hernandez, 18, finished second in the women's 3-meter springboard at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials

FILE: Hailey Hernandez of the United States competes in the Women's 3m Springboard final during the FINA Diving World Cup 2018 at the Wuhan Sports Center on June 9, 2018 in Wuhan, China.
Wang HE/Getty Images

Three months ago Hailey Hernandez won her fourth straight UIL 6A girls' state championship in the 1-meter dive. Saturday, she qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 18-year-old Southlake Carroll High School product finished second in the women's 3-meter springboard at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Indianapolis on Saturday. The top two finishers earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team.

Following the Olympics, Hernandez will continue her career at the University of Texas.

