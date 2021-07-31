A day after announcing she would not compete in the vault and uneven bar event finals, Simone Biles has officially withdrawn from the floor exercise final, USA Gymnastics announced.

Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision on beam later this week. Either way, we’re all behind you, Simone. — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 1, 2021

Biles is the reigning Olympic champion in the floor exercise, but will no longer defend the crown after her decision to withdraw and continue to focus on her mental and physical health.

Who will compete instead of Simone Biles?

Without Biles in Tokyo's floor exercise finals, the following athlete will take her place:

Floor exercise: Jennifer Gadirova of Great Britain gets the nod in floor exercise. Her twin sister, Jessica, already qualified for the final.

Remaining women's gymnastics events in Tokyo Olympics