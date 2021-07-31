Simone Biles

Simone Biles Withdraws From Floor Exercise Event Final

Simone Biles has now withdrawn from the vault, uneven bars and floor exercise finals.

By Dominic Ridgard

A day after announcing she would not compete in the vault and uneven bar event finals, Simone Biles has officially withdrawn from the floor exercise final, USA Gymnastics announced.

Biles is the reigning Olympic champion in the floor exercise, but will no longer defend the crown after her decision to withdraw and continue to focus on her mental and physical health.

Who will compete instead of Simone Biles?

Without Biles in Tokyo's floor exercise finals, the following athlete will take her place:

Floor exercise: Jennifer Gadirova of Great Britain gets the nod in floor exercise. Her twin sister, Jessica, already qualified for the final.

Remaining women's gymnastics events in Tokyo Olympics

